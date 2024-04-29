CollisionWeek

Adam Lasnier Named Director of Auto Adjusting at SCA Claim Services

SCA Claim Services announced the addition of Adam Lasnier as its new Director of Auto Adjusting.

Lasnier brings to SCA 18 years of experience in auto clams, including 10 years of proficiency in third-party administration. He contributes extensive knowledge in non-standard, standard, and preferred auto claims gained from both years as a desk adjuster and as a leader responsible for developing and overseeing teams of adjusters.

“I am excited to be part of SCA and am looking forward to building out our Auto Adjusting Division so that we can provide even more value and support to our clients,” says Lasnier.

