Meyer Distributing Acquires Frank’s Supply

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced that they have acquired the assets of Frank’s Supply, a regional distributor serving the southern states of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

Meyer Distributing. a wholesale distributor has more than 100 locations nationwide and over 3,500,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space,

According to the company, all customer orders placed with Frank’s Supply that have not yet been shipped by Frank’s will still be fulfilled as they were placed by Meyer. These orders will transfer over to the online.meyerdistributing.com portal. While many Frank’s customers already have a Meyer login, for those that do not, account managers