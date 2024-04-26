Classic Collision’s Kayla Williams Clark Joins Collision Repair Education Foundation Board of Trustees

CollisionWeek

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced Kayla Williams Clark, Vice President of Business Development for Classic Collision, has joined its Board of Trustees.

“The Foundation is delighted that Kayla has joined our Board of Trustees,” says CREF Executive Director Brandon Eckenrode. “Her experience in this industry and her passion for assisting students as they pursue collision careers will certainly be a major asset. I look forward to her joining in CREF’s efforts to support collision school programs and students.”

Clark began her career in the collision industry in 2010 as a management assistant at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, where she was

