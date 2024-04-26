CARSTAR Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Rockford, Illinois

CARSTAR announced the addition of CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilders in Rockford, Ill. to its network of collision repair centers in the U.S.

Marcos Mejia, owner of the new CARSTAR Team JC Auto Rebuilder, started in the collision repair industry when he was 12 years old. His passion and pride for taking care of customers and providing excellent collision repairs has continued to grow throughout the years.

“I wanted to be part of a major collision industry known all over the country and in other countries,” said Mejia. “Being in the industry, I realized that there wouldn’t be anything better