Axalta Irus Mix Wins Silver 2024 Edison Award

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) announced that it has won three 2024 Edison Awards. Axalta Irus Mix won silver in the Environmental and Industrial Solutions category.

Axalta Irus Mix, launched last year in Europe, is an automated, hands-free paint mixing machine that delivers highly accurate color, maximizing efficiency in a body shop. Axalta Irus Mix uses innovative packaging made from 50% recycled plastic with precise dosing lids that dispenses paint without waste, boosting profitability and providing sustainable benefits to Refinish customers.

Other awards included Axalta’s Voltatex 7345 A ECO Wire Enamel and its Low Carbon Footprint Sustainable Coating System with Hyperdur Primer and Chromadyne Colorcoat that won silver and bronze, respectively, in the Coatings and Manufacturing category. This is the sixth consecutive year that Axalta has won prestigious Edison Awards .

“We are honored again to be an Edison Awards recipient, as it reflects our company’s focus on innovation,” said Dr. Robert Roop, Axalta’s Chief Technology Officer. “These three remarkable solutions further showcase what our innovations can do for our customers. I want to recognize the entire Axalta team for their commitment to innovate smarter surface solutions for better living and a sustainable future.”

Edison Awards winners were recently announced at the 37th annual Edison Awards event in Fort Myers, Fla. They were chosen as the “best of the best” within their respective categories by some of the world’s top senior business executives, designers, academics, and innovation leaders.