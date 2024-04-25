Innovation Group North America and Crash Champions Announce Technology Partnership

The Innovation Group North America (IG) has announced a collaboration with Crash Champions.

Innovation Group’s advanced technology and Crash Champions’ operational expertise will drive significant advancements in the industry, while further enhancing processes, turnaround times, and the exceptional service customers have come to know from Crash Champions.

“Innovation Group welcomes Crash Champions to our network,” said Pete Douglas, CEO of Innovation Group North America. “Their commitment to quality, to service and their impressive location footprint support IG’s strategy to build the very best outsourced accident management solution in the country.”

With its technological platforms and operational support infrastructure, IG spearheads