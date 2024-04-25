CollisionWeek

Honda to Invest $11 Billion to Establish Electric Vehicle Value Chain in Canada

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced that it plans to build a comprehensive EV value chain in Canada with an approximate investment of CAD$15 billion ($11 billion), including investment by joint venture partners, to strengthen its EV supply system and capability to prepare for a future increase in EV demand in North America. Honda has begun evaluating the requirements to build an environmentally responsible Honda EV plant and a stand-alone Honda EV battery plant in Alliston, Ontario.

Honda logoThe proposed Honda EV value chain will also include a cathode active material and precursor processing plant through a joint venture partnership with POSCO

