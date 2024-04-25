Ben Townsend to Lead New Thatcham Research Automotive Vertical

UK-based Thatcham Research announced that Ben Townsend is taking up a new position as head of automotive.

Townsend will spearhead the risk intelligence company’s emergent ‘automotive vertical’ function, which is focused on supporting the wider sector in delivering safe, secure, and repairable mobility.

This is part of an ongoing process to align the business to provide improved automotive sector support, working with vehicle manufacturers, repairers, and insurers to build value at the earliest stage possible in the vehicle lifecycle.

As the automotive sector continues to grapple with change, from