April 30 ASE Webinar Examines Pros, Cons & SOPs for Aftermarket Sheet Metal

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Tuesday, April 30 at 4:00 p.m. EDT entitled Pros, Cons & SOPs for Aftermarket Sheet Metal.

Registration for the webinar is available online.

In this webinar, Kevin Tetz with Paintucation will discuss how to “qualify” aftermarket parts from construction integrity to E-Coat resilience and give participants some guidance on how to gauge whether parts are high quality replacements or substandard copies. Tetz will also discuss a few simple ways to make sure that the parts fit the vehicle being worked on and what to do if