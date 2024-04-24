U.S. Independent Collision Repair Shop Population Demonstrates Long-Term Growth

Over the past 10 years, the number of collision repair facilities has been growing, reversing the declining trend evident over the first decade of the 21st century.

According to the latest government data through the third quarter of 2023, the number of independent collision repair facilities is at the highest level since the first quarter of 2009, during the middle of the great recession. The third quarter result marks the 12th consecutive quarter that the number of repair facilities increased on a year-over-year basis.

As the chart below shows, after years of decline starting at the turn of the