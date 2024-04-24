State Farm Adds Accident Assistance Feature for Drivers Involved in Collisions to Drive Safe & Save App

State Farm announced the introduction of a new Accident Assistance feature to Drive Safe & Save app.
The new Accident Assistance feature helps the driver when immediate next steps may seem unclear during the stressful moments following a collision. It will guide the driver through the next steps, including making sure everyone is safe, calling the authorities, arranging for a tow-truck if needed and helping get a claim started.
In the event there is no response, and they are left unable to respond to outreach, a wellness check will be requested at the scene of the detected accident.
To access
