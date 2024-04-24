NABC Announces Winners of NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser

Next golf Fundraiser set for Boone Valley Golf Club in St. Louis, Mo. on September 9.

The National Auto Body Council announced the winners of the NABC Lone Star Changing and Saving Lives Golf Fundraiser, held Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at the Texas Star Golf Course in Dallas.

More than 125 players, sponsors and industry members gathered for the second tournament of the NABC season. The day featured the presentation of a NABC Recycled Ride to deserving U.S. Army veteran Kijafa Adams prior to the shotgun. In addition, the National Auto Body Council presented two vehicles the day prior at