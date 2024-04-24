CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / FTC Announces Rule Banning Noncompete Agreements

FTC Announces Rule Banning Noncompete Agreements

By Leave a Comment

U.S. Chamber says it will sue to overturn the rule.

The Federal Trade Commission yesterday issued a final rule to promote competition by banning noncompete agreements nationwide, protecting the fundamental freedom of workers to change jobs, increasing innovation, and fostering new business formation.

As CollisionWeek reported in January, the FTC in a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) proposed the rule to ban noncompetes stating they are are “…a practice that the Commission states is widespread and often exploitative that suppresses wages, hampers innovation, and blocks entrepreneurs from starting new businesses.

“Noncompete clauses keep wages low, suppress new ideas, and rob

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey