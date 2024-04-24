AASP-MN Announces 16 Auto Service and Collision Repair Students to Receive Scholarships

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced it has awarded sixteen scholarships totaling $16,000 to help automotive service and collision repair students pay for tuition or tools during the 2024-25 school year. The scholarships are $1,000 each and funded by a donation from the Minnesota State I-CAR Committee, as well as proceeds from AASP-MN’s Annual Race for Automotive Education fundraiser.

Thirty-five college and high school students from 14 schools submitted completed applications. A committee of industry representatives reviewed applications, with consideration given to scholastic achievement, education and career goals, financial need, and written recommendations.

The recipients include: