Utah Collision Repair Facility Owner Supports Federal Design Patent Reform in CAR Coalition Video

In a new video from the CAR Coalition, independent collision repair facility owner Greg Southwick, from Falcon Collision and Customs in Grantsville, Utah, explains the real-life impacts of vehicle manufacturer design patents, underscoring his support for federal right to repair solutions.

In the video embedded above, Southwick describes a recent challenge replacing a truck hood for a local construction company. The hood was on a national backorder from the vehicle manufacturer and due to the design patent on the hood and aftermarket alternative part was not available. As a result, the truck sat at the repair facility for two months