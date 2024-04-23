SCA Claims Services Announces Directors of Quality Assurance and Recruiting

SCA Claim Services announced the appointment of Max Alwag as the company’s new Quality Assurance Director and Suzette Gallant as its Director of Recruiting.

Alwag’s hiring underscores SCA’s unwavering commitment to accuracy and cost containment in insurance claim estimates, and enhancing the integrity and reliability of its delivered services.

Alwag brings more than 30 years of expertise in the collision industry and a proven track record of leading successful initiatives in growth, quality, and operational efficiency.

“Joining a national company like SCA offers an incredible opportunity to apply the skills and knowledge I have gained over my career in collision