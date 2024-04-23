LKQ Reports Revenue of $3.7 Billion in First Quarter

Overall revenue up 11%, but organic revenue was lower as record warm weather in U.S. negatively impacted repairable claims volume.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) today reported revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.7 billion, an increase of 10.6% compared to $3.3 billion for the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, parts and services organic revenue decreased 0.3%, but had a 0.5% increase on a per day basis.

“Our first quarter results were below our expectations as our Wholesale – North America segment was confronted with a reduction in repairable claims and the resulting pressure on demand, which we believe is primarily attributable to record warm weather across the United States. On the upside, we experienced positive organic growth in our Europe segment and generated robust free cash flow. Our success since implementing the operational excellence strategy in 2019 has placed the Company on solid ground to recover from uncontrollable dynamics, such as those we faced in the first quarter. As a result, and despite the revenue headwinds we encountered in the first quarter, we are maintaining our adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow guidance. We have confidence in our team’s abilities and their track record of swiftly and effectively implementing action plans to address our cost-structure, and have already made meaningful changes to reflect current levels of demand,” noted Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company also said it accelerated its consolidation of its footprint in the wake of the FinishMaster acquisition.

“Confronted with soft demand, our Wholesale – North America team accelerated our FinishMaster footprint rationalization by consolidating 65 branches in the first quarter. To date, we have consolidated a total of 99 branches, representing 66% of the acquired locations, which is more than we anticipated completing in the first three-years. Through this effort, our team uncovered additional opportunities for synergies, which has given us the confidence to increase our previously disclosed synergies from $55 million to $65 million,” said Justin Jude, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Foreign exchange rates increased revenue by 0.8% and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures increased revenue by 11.6% year over year, for a total parts and services revenue increase of 12.1%. Other revenue for the first quarter of 2024 fell 14.6% primarily due to weaker precious metals prices relative to the same period in 2023.

Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $158 million compared to $270 million for the same period of 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.59 compared to $1.01 for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 41.6%.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $220 million compared to $279 million for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 21.1%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1,2 was $0.82 for the first quarter of 2024 compared to $1.04 for the same period of 2023, a decrease of 21.2%.