AASP/NJ Bodywork Bowl Winners Announced

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey’s (AASP/NJ) announced the winners of Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition held during the recent NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

(L-R) Bodywork Bowl winners Chris McFarland, Darwin Gualoto, Rene Molina, Azam Rahamat, John Stavina, Ricardo Ludena, Doug Begin and Xavier Molina.

For the second year in a row, this fun and friendly competition once again exceeded expectations last month, drawing in 70 competitors who displayed their skills in welding, painting and estimating while attracting crowds of spectators all weekend!

Jill Tuggle, executive director of the Auto Body Association of Texas (ABAT), whose

