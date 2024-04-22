MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers Testifies on Vehicle Repair Data Access

On April 18, Dan Jasnow, representing MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, testified at the Ninth DMCA Triennial Rulemaking in support of the proposed Class 7 Exemption, which would give consumers greater access to their vehicle’s data for repair and maintenance.

This new exemption (Class 7 – Computer Programs – Vehicle Operational Data) would provide vehicle owners and repairers with the ability to legally access, store, and share vehicle operational data such as that available when directly connected to the vehicle or through telematics systems.

Initially proposed by MEMA, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in March