Marine Corps Veteran Opens New Maaco Facility in Missouri

Maaco announced the opening of a new Maaco location at 1510 Progress W. Lane, in O’Fallon, Missouri.

Quincy Land, owner of the 12,000 square foot Maaco facility in O’Fallon, joins the Maaco franchise family with a background that includes a master’s degree of science in business, 20 years of dedicated service as a gunnery sergeant in the Marine Corps, 15 years as a program manager, and five years as an operations director for an IT company.

With a diverse background, and leadership experience from the Marine Corps, Quincy said he’s committed to growing the Maaco brand and providing top-tier service