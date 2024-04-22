Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Bakersfield, California, Adds Board Member

Announces addition of Barrett Callaghan to Board of Directors.

Champions today announced the company has expanded its team to the Bakersfield, Calif., market with the acquisition of Family Motors Auto Body.

Located at 6860 District Blvd. in Bakersfield the acquisition was effective April 12.

“We are thrilled to expand our team to the Bakersfield community,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “This is another strategic acquisition that will enhance our service across the region for customers and business partners. We’re proud to welcome the Family Motors Auto Body team to Crash Champions.”

Crash Champions operates more than 50