Applications Opens for Collision Industry Foundation Standing Committee Membership

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it is accepting applications for those interested in joining a CIF standing committee.

Casey Steffen, CIF Vice President, said “This is a great way to play an active role in the foundation and support the CIF’s mission to secure and distribute donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other catastrophic events.” Committee members have an opportunity to not only influence the direction of projects and events but also have a direct positive impact on the lives of collision repair professionals in need.

