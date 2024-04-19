U.S. House Financial Services Committee Advances Bill to Limit Federal Insurance Office Ability to Subpeona Insurers Directly

On April 17, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, led by Chairman Patrick McHenry (NC-10), reported 13 pieces of legislation out of Committee to the full House for consideration. Included among the measures is a slate of Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions to nullify what it says are a series of regulatory oversteps on the part of Biden Administration.

Among the bills reported out of the committee was H.R. 5535, the “Insurance Data Protection Act,” offered by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) that eliminates the ability of the Federal Insurance Office (FIO) and the Office of Financial Research (OFR) to subpoena