CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / U.S. House Financial Services Committee Advances Bill to Limit Federal Insurance Office Ability to Subpeona Insurers Directly

U.S. House Financial Services Committee Advances Bill to Limit Federal Insurance Office Ability to Subpeona Insurers Directly

By Leave a Comment

On April 17, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, led by Chairman Patrick McHenry (NC-10), reported 13 pieces of legislation out of Committee to the full House for consideration. Included among the measures is a slate of Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolutions to nullify what it says are a series of regulatory oversteps on the part of Biden Administration.

Among the bills reported out of the committee was H.R. 5535, the “Insurance Data Protection Act,” offered by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) that eliminates the ability of the Federal Insurance Office (FIO) and the Office of Financial Research (OFR) to subpoena

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey