Pennsylvania Attorney General Charges Tow Truck Operator with Theft and Insurance Fraud

Owner of towing business alleged to have inflated costs, charging 27 vehicle owners nearly $300,000 for short-trip tows.

Attorney General Michelle Henry, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, announced charges against the owner of a Pittsburgh-based towing company for inflating tow costs by charging “accident services” fees and other deceptive practices.

Vincent G. Fannick, 56, was charged April 18 with numerous felonies and misdemeanors, including 27 counts each of insurance fraud, theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, and securing execution of documents by deception.

Fannick was arraigned and bail was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled