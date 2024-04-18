Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Decreased in First Half of April

Prices down over 13% from April 2023.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis decreased by 1.9% from March during the first 15 days of April. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index dropped to 199.2, which was 13.7% lower than the full month of April 2023. The seasonal adjustment amplified the results. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of April declined by 0.2% compared to March, while the unadjusted price was down 11.6% year over year. This was the first time the Manheim index reading has been under 200 since March 2021, illustrating