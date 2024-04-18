CollisionWeek

Toyota Research Institute Announces Multimillion-Dollar Challenge to Accelerate Advanced Materials Research

The Toyota Research Institute (TRI) announced a multiyear, multimillion-dollar challenge aimed at closing the gap between recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) prediction of new materials and finding the actual “recipe” needed to make these hypothetical materials in the real world.

Researchers can presently use AI and simulation to find millions of novel materials at unprecedented rates. While this is encouraging, a bottleneck occurs when trying to create these materials in the laboratory. Developing the recipe to create even a single new material in the lab – the act of synthesis – can take years.

“Accelerating the synthesis of computer-predicted

