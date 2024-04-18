Maryland Insurance Commissioner Kathleen Birrane to Step Down June 30

Maryland Insurance Commissioner Kathleen A. Birrane has announced her intent to resign effective June 30 and to return to private practice at DLA Piper, where she was a partner until being appointed Commissioner in May 2020.

“My decision to return to private practice is bittersweet. Serving the residents of this State as the Insurance Commissioner has been a source of great joy. I am blessed to work with a remarkable team of professionals who dedicate themselves every day to keeping the Maryland insurance market sound and making sure that insurers keep their promises,” she noted. “But, after four incredibly intense