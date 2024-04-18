I-CAR Names Chairman’s Awards Recipients

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), honored four industry leaders for their remarkable achievements and contributions to I-CAR’s vision during the organization’s 45th-anniversary celebration at the I-CAR National Meeting. The event served to recognize and bring together I-CAR volunteers, instructors, and assessors, additionally 20 of our 57 Sustaining Partners participated in the weekend’s activities.
The award was presented to the following industry leaders:
- Lou DiLisio, President at Automotive Industry Consulting, Inc
- Nick Notte, former I-CAR Vice President of Sales & Marketing
- Tim O’Day,
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.