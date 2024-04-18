I-CAR Names Chairman’s Awards Recipients

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), honored four industry leaders for their remarkable achievements and contributions to I-CAR’s vision during the organization’s 45th-anniversary celebration at the I-CAR National Meeting. The event served to recognize and bring together I-CAR volunteers, instructors, and assessors, additionally 20 of our 57 Sustaining Partners participated in the weekend’s activities.

The award was presented to the following industry leaders: