CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / I-CAR Names Chairman’s Awards Recipients

I-CAR Names Chairman’s Awards Recipients

By Leave a Comment

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), honored four industry leaders for their remarkable achievements and contributions to I-CAR’s vision during the organization’s 45th-anniversary celebration at the I-CAR National Meeting. The event served to recognize and bring together I-CAR volunteers, instructors, and assessors, additionally 20 of our 57 Sustaining Partners participated in the weekend’s activities.

(L-R) John Van Alstyne, Nick Notte, Chis Wallace, Lou DiLisio, Tim O’Day and Jim Guthrie.

The award was presented to the following industry leaders:

  • Lou DiLisio, President at Automotive Industry Consulting, Inc
  • Nick Notte, former I-CAR Vice President of Sales & Marketing
  • Tim O’Day,
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey