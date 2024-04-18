CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ARA and URG Partner on Gold Seal Quality Assurance Certification Program

ARA and URG Partner on Gold Seal Quality Assurance Certification Program

By Leave a Comment

The United Recyclers Group (URG) and Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced the launch of the Gold Seal Quality Assurance Certification for professional automotive recyclers. This initiative, unveiled at the recent United Recyclers Group Annual Conference hosted with Team PRP, merges URG’s 9000 certification and the Gold Seal certification established by ARA.

The Gold Seal Quality Assurance Certification program represents a transformative moment in industry collaboration and excellence. By pooling their expertise and resources, URG and ARA have developed a unified framework that ensures consistent quality and reliability across automotive recycling operations nationwide.

“With a shared commitment to excellence, URG and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey