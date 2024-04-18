ARA and URG Partner on Gold Seal Quality Assurance Certification Program

The United Recyclers Group (URG) and Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced the launch of the Gold Seal Quality Assurance Certification for professional automotive recyclers. This initiative, unveiled at the recent United Recyclers Group Annual Conference hosted with Team PRP, merges URG’s 9000 certification and the Gold Seal certification established by ARA.

The Gold Seal Quality Assurance Certification program represents a transformative moment in industry collaboration and excellence. By pooling their expertise and resources, URG and ARA have developed a unified framework that ensures consistent quality and reliability across automotive recycling operations nationwide.

“With a shared commitment to excellence, URG and