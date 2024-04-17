Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires Six Repair Centers in Texas and Georgia

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced acquisition of six new locations, including Patton Brothers Body and Frame in Athens, Ga. and five Precision Hail and Collision locations across Texas.

Brant Wilson, CEO of Joe Hudson’s, expresses his excitement about expanding JHCC’s footprint in Georgia, stating, “The acquisition of Patton Brothers Body and Frame marks our entry into northeast Georgia. This strategic move allows us to broaden our reach while honoring the legacy and commitment to quality established by former owner Rodney Patton.”

Wendy Patrick, Chief Administrative Officer of Joe Hudson’s, emphasized the significance of integrating Precision Hail and Collision locations s