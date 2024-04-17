CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Encinitas, California

Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Encinitas, California

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions announced the expansion of its California network with the acquisition of Fender Mender, located at 326 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas, California. The acquisition officially closed on April 5.

“Crash Champions has quickly grown across California, and we’re proud to welcome this high-performing repair center to the team,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “The addition of this Encinitas location and its exceptional team members will greatly benefit our local customers and business partners.”

Crash Champions has over 100 locations across the state of California and more than 630 repair centers in 37 states.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey