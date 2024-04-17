Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Encinitas, California

Crash Champions announced the expansion of its California network with the acquisition of Fender Mender, located at 326 N. El Camino Real in Encinitas, California. The acquisition officially closed on April 5.

“Crash Champions has quickly grown across California, and we’re proud to welcome this high-performing repair center to the team,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “The addition of this Encinitas location and its exceptional team members will greatly benefit our local customers and business partners.”

Crash Champions has over 100 locations across the state of California and more than 630 repair centers in 37 states.