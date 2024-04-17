Allstate Reports Customers Using Safe Driving App Have 25% Fewer Severe Collisions

Allstate customers have a choice to opt into the Allstate app’s safe driving features and those who do are safer on the road, according to Allstate and its mobility data and analytics partner Arity.

Allstate found customers who choose to use Drivewise are 25% less likely to have a severe collision than those who don’t. Driving behavior research from Arity also reveals that Drivewise customers handle their phones less, speed less and hard brake less on average than other connected drivers by as much as 44%. Drivewise is an optional usage-based insurance feature that customers can sign up for through