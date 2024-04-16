State Senator Ann Gillespie Named Acting Director of that Illinois Department of Insurance

On April 8, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced that Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) Director Dana Popish Severinghaus will step down from her role as of April 15. Popish Severinghaus has served as Director of DOI since January of 2021. Governor Pritzker has appointed State Senator Ann Gillespie as new Acting Director of DOI, pending Senate confirmation.

“Dana has served the state of Illinois admirably, helping protect consumers against predatory insurance practices and reforming the system to work for the people of Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “She was a champion for Illinoisans who otherwise would have struggled to navigate