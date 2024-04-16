Kritech and NCS SSI Introduce Virtual Total Loss

Tool expedites estimation of non-repairable vehicles for collision repair centers.

National Coatings & Supplies / Single Source, Inc. (NCS SSI) and Kri-Tech Solutions, LLC announced the introduction of Virtual Total Loss, a productivity and profit enhancement tool for collision repair centers.

Virtual Total Loss enables collision repair professionals to streamline workflows by outsourcing estimates for total loss vehicles. Using a proprietary process and highly trained centralized estimators, Virtual Total Loss expedites the estimation of non-repairable vehicles.

The program portal facilitates efficient communication between shops and appraisers for all vehicle notes, damage notes and photographs. This ensures accurate and timely estimates, allowing shop estimators to focus their time on repairable estimates, OE research and customer relations.

“At Kritech and NCS SSI, we recognize the challenges collision repair shops face in efficiently managing estimates for potentially totaled vehicles,” stated Der Krist, Founder & CEO at Kritech. “Virtual Total Loss is the culmination of two years of collaboration with body shop personnel along with industry experts, all aimed at creating a practical, streamlined total loss workflow. By freeing up time for staff estimators, Virtual Total Loss enables shops to prioritize tasks that directly impact their bottom line, driving business growth and success.”

Virtual Total Loss provides a seamless and efficient solution for total loss workflow management, promising enhanced efficiency, productivity, and profitability for any body shop.

More information about Virtual Total Loss is available on the Kri-Tech website or from NCS SSI representatives.