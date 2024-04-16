Crash Champions Hosts Bi-Annual Operations Leadership Development

Crash Champions last week hosted nearly 200 members of its management team in Las Vegas for the organization’s bi-annual operations conference.

Under the banner Champions Mindset Summit, the three-day event featured presentations from Founder and CEO Matt Ebert, Crash Champions executive leadership, senior operations leaders, industry partners, and a special guest speaker.

“Consistently bringing our leaders together, in-person, to reinforce our vision, mission and growth strategy is a core element of the Crash Champions culture,” Ebert said. “That’s what this summit was all about. We have strong momentum across the organization, and I’m looking forward to our leaders sharing