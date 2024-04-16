CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Hosts Bi-Annual Operations Leadership Development

Crash Champions Hosts Bi-Annual Operations Leadership Development

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions last week hosted nearly 200 members of its management team in Las Vegas for the organization’s bi-annual operations conference.

Under the banner Champions Mindset Summit, the three-day event featured presentations from Founder and CEO Matt Ebert, Crash Champions executive leadership, senior operations leaders, industry partners, and a special guest speaker.

“Consistently bringing our leaders together, in-person, to reinforce our vision, mission and growth strategy is a core element of the Crash Champions culture,” Ebert said. “That’s what this summit was all about. We have strong momentum across the organization, and I’m looking forward to our leaders sharing

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey