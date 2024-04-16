CAPA Elects New Members to Board and Technical Committee

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA) announced the election of four members to its Board of Directors, and three members to its Technical Committee.

Joining the Board are: Paul Krauss, Caliber Collision; Kyle Thompson, The Boyd Group/Gerber Collision & Glass; and Todd Williams, Farmers Insurance. Clark Plucinski, Chairman of CAPA’s Board of Directors, was elected to fill the At-Large seat.

Joining the Technical Committee are: Gerry Poirier, Vector Squared, LLC. and Michael Romanello, Allstate Insurance. Re-elected to the Committee is Rod Enlow, RENlow Auto Technical Consulting Inc.

