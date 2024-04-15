SEMA Announces Board of Directors Candidates

Opus IVS President Brian Herron among 2024 candidates.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) announced the 2024 candidates for election to its Board of Directors. Voting will take place online between May 28 and June 11 and is open to current SEMA-member companies. Votes must be cast by each company’s primary contact who will receive information on May 28.

The following candidates are vying for a seat on the SEMA Board of Directors:

Manufacturer (2 Seats)

Rich Barsamian, Advanced Clutch Technology

Brian Herron, OPUS IVS

Kim Pendergast, Magnuson Products, Incumbent

Melissa Scoles, QA1

Distributor Retailer (2 Seats)