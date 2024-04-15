Progressive Personal Auto Policies in Force Up Over 6% in March Compared to 2023

Total personal auto policies in force were also up month-over-month.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) reported its total personal auto insurance policies in force were 20,448,300 in March, an increase of over 1.2 million or 6.7% from 19,168,400 in March 2023. March’s policies in force represent an increase of 445,000 or 2.2% from 20,003,200 in February.

The March total personal auto policies in force are a new record high for the company. While up on an annual basis, the dramatic growth in Progressive’s policies in force has slowed on a percentage basis from the highs in mid-2023.

Progressive auto insurance policies