Auto Parts 4 Less Group Announces Strategic Investment from RB Capital

Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc. (OTC: FLES) announced that it has completed the first tranche of funding from RB Capital Partners, following the successful restructuring of its balance sheet, with the focus towards fostering revenue growth and operational expansion.

Christopher Davenport, CEO of Auto Parts 4 Less Group Inc., stated, “We are thrilled to partner with RB Capital in this exciting new chapter for AutoParts4Less. This investment is a testament to the confidence in our vision and the potential of our platform. We are committed to leveraging this partnership to drive value for our shareholders and customers, and to