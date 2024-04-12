EV Sales Growth Slowed in the U.S. During First Quarter

Market share growth rate of electric vehicles was up slightly in first quarter from last year, but down on fourth quarter of 2023.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales growth in the U.S. continues to slow, according to sales data analyzed by Kelley Blue Book. In the first quarter of 2024, Americans bought 268,909 new electric vehicles, according to Kelley Blue Book counts. EV share of total new-vehicle sales in Q1 was 7.3%, a decrease from Q4 2023.

While annual EV sales continue to grow in the U.S. market, the growth rate has slowed notably. Sales in Q1 rose 2.6% year over