CSN Collision Centres’ Ryan Bruno Appointed Chair of AIA Canada Board of Directors

The Automotive Industries Association of Canada (AIA Canada) is pleased to announce the election of three new directors to the 2024-2025 AIA Canada Board of Directors, as well as changes to the executive committee during the 82nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on April 10th, 2024. The event was held virtually to ensure all member representatives from across the country could participate.

Ryan Bruno, President & CEO, CSN Collision, was appointed chair of the Board of Directors. CSN Collision’s collision repair network operates in Canada, the United States of America and Europe. Throughout his career, Ryan has held