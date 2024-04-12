Classic Collision Adds New Repair Facility in Washington State

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Blue Sky Auto Body in Tacoma, Wash. This location will undergo a complete renovation to enhance the overall customer experience before re-opening as Classic Collision Tacoma Way. This includes upgrading the interior design, modernizing the facilities, and implementing new technology to streamline operations.

Blue Sky Auto Body has been a four-generation family-owned center since 1948. They are known locally for their excellent repairs and top-notch customer service.

“We have been loyal in serving our community and have been recognized through the years by our township, state, and local businesses. I believe that Classic