California Bureau of Automotive Repair to Hold Regulatory Workshop on Storage Fees April 25

The California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) announced it will hold a regulatory workshop on April 25to discuss proposed regulations on storage and towing fees charged by automotive repair dealers. The workshop will be held after the conclusion of the April BAR Advisory Group meeting being held earlier in the day. The proposed regulations would bring together and clarify existing statutes governing storage and towing fees as authorized by AB 1263 (Berman, Chapter 681, Statutes of 2023).

Bureau of Automotive Repair logoAs CollisionWeek reported in January, the BAR posted a webpage with questions and answers about the regulations following the passage of AB 1263.

