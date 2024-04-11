CollisionWeek

Miami Used Auto Parts Store Owner Charged with Dealing in Counterfeit Airbags

On March 20, a criminal complaint was filed in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County, Florida against Michael Keith Reid, owner of Mike’s Auto Miami, Inc., for dealing with fake airbags, forgery, and counterfeiting more than $20,000.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General (DOT-OIG), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the Miami Dade Police Department seized over 300 counterfeit airbags from Reid’s company.

Mike’s Auto received multiple shipments from the United Kingdom branded as airbag or airbag component shipments without any proper labeling of hazardous materials, in violation of DOT’s hazardous materials

