DataTouch Launches Data Pump Manager for Collision Repair Facilities

DataTouch LLC announced the commercial release of its Data Pump Manager, a new technology that provides control over software data pumps that have been installed on a collision repair facility’s computer system. Data Pump Manager is designed to share only the correct estimate and needed repair information to conduct business with each service provider.

Pete Tagliapietra, managing director of DataTouch, said the company continues to design data security software that allows shops to have complete control over estimates, personally identifiable information (PII) and repair information.

“Installed data pumps on a shop computer system do not exert control to copy only