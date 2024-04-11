Auto Care Association Survey Says 84% of Independent Repair Shops View Vehicle Data Access as Top Issue for Their Business

The Auto Care Association released results from a new nationwide survey of automotive repair shops highlighting the challenges that independent repair facilities face when servicing vehicles, often forcing them to turn away business. The association, a supporter of federal right to repair legislation believes the new survey findings reiterate the need for the REPAIR Act, which would ensure that vehicle owners and repairers of their choice have access to the vehicle data, tools, and software required to maintain modern vehicles.
- 84% of independent repair shops view vehicle repair and maintenance data access as the top issue
