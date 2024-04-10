Stellex Capital Management Announces Closing of Continuation Vehicle and Comprehensive Refinancing of Fenix Parts

Fenix announces acquisition of Illinois auto recycler.

Stellex Capital Management, the private equity firm, announced the final closing of a single-asset continuation vehicle that has acquired interests in Fenix Parts. The transaction provides follow-on capital with the aim of driving organic growth initiatives, supporting the continued execution of Fenix Parts’ aquisition pipeline, and capitalizing on the progress of strategic initiatives. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hurst, Texas, Fenix is a recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) automotive parts with 32 full- and self-service sites across the US.

Since Stellex’s